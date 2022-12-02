Judge rules Remington case goes back to grand jury

TUCSON (KVOA)- It was in a Pima County Superior Courtroom that the decision for a former Tucson Police Officer was handed down Friday afternoon.
The judge ordered the manslaughter indictment against former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington to be sent back to the grand jury.
Judge Danelle Liwski said in court that she found misleading statements presented to the grand jury in August.
"I want to be clear I don't think there was any intentional or remotely intentional conduct by the state or the officers. There's no basis to dismiss this case," said Judge Danelle Liwski.
Mike Storie, Remington's attorney, filed a 10 page motion in October to send the case back to the grand jury to reconsider the evidence.
"Richard's actions at the point where Remington shot at him were just an attempt to evade," said Remington's attorney, Mike Storie.
I get it, we'll put it as a misdemeanor, it's an aggravated assault, it's an armed robbery. This guy, when he left, said this is your receipt he pulls out the knife the Walmart employee spoke the elements of aggravated assault. I felt like it was a threat to me it was a deadly weapon, I felt like I had to obey to avoid getting stabbed."
The State Prosecutor, Chris Ward, disagreed.
"Aggravated assault was not committed by Mr. Richard, he never made a threat to anybody to stab them," said Ward.
For now, the manslaughter charges have been lifted in the case until a grand jury reconsiders the evidence. The state has 15 days to present the case.