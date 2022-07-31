Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 110 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, San Simon, Palo Verde
Stand, Ak Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District,
Mountain Village, San Luis, Rincon, Santa Rosa School and San
Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 430 PM MST...

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
East Sahuarita, or near Sahuarita, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 41 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1960s

  • Updated
  • 0

A federal judge in New York City has thrown out a lawsuit that accused Bob Dylan of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965.

The plaintiff voluntarily dropped the case on Thursday, according to court documents. Manhattan Federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla officially dismissed the filing "with prejudice," meaning the case cannot be refiled.

Dylan's lawyers on Wednesday claimed the plaintiff failed to present court-ordered documents, including text messages and emails. Dylan's lawyers said the plaintiff, now a woman aged in her 60s identified in the lawsuit by the initials "J.C.", "destroyed evidence directly relevant to the central factual allegations in this litigation."

Orin Snyder, lead counsel for Dylan, said, "This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place." He added that the case was a "lawyer-driven sham" and he is pleased about its dismissal.

The 2021 lawsuit accused Dylan of befriending the plaintiff, "to lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

The lawsuit alleged the abuse occurred at Dylan's apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City when the plaintiff was aged 12.

In a statement after the filing last year, a spokesperson for Dylan said "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

CNN has reached out to the plaintiff's lawyers for comment.

Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1940.

He has sold more than 125 million records during his career. Some of his most famous songs include "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Blowin' in the Wind."

In 2008, Dylan won a Pulitzer Prize special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power." In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

