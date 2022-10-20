Judge denies bond to man who murdered UArizona professor

TUCSON (KVOA) — A judge denied bond to former University of Arizona student Murad Dervish after he is accused of shooting and killing a professor.
Prosecutors presented evidence of Dervish being dangerous to anybody associated with the Hydrology Department.
Court documents reveal witnesses are accusing Dervish of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus.
Police said another professor got shot in the left knee.
Meixner was the Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Dervish was a part of the program before getting expelled from the university. Before the shooting, Dervish sent numerous threatening emails to staff members.
The messages contained homophonic and anti-Semitic slurs along with extreme profanity. Prosecutors said during court that this isn’t the first time Dervish has sent threatening emails to college professors.
Just last year, Dervish attended San Diego State University, where he sent similar threatening emails to staff members.
U of A officials requested twice for Pima County attorney Laura Conover to file charges against Dervish, but she declined.
Conover told News 4, "Both complaints lacked facts to bring criminal charges against Murad Dervish.” Authorities said Dervish tried to run away to Mexico immediately after the shooting. State troopers had to use the pit maneuver to capture Dervish.
During the shooting, a witness said that Dr.Thomas Meixner told Dervish that he knew he would do this.
He is due in court next month.