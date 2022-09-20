 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

January 6 committee will hold hearing on September 28, chairman says

  • 0
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating January 6, delivers opening remarks via video in the Cannon House Office Building on July 21 in Washington, DC.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The chairman of the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Tuesday said the panel will hold a hearing next week.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said the hearing will take place on September 28 at 1 p.m. ET. As of now, the hearing, which has not been formally announced by the committee, will mark the panel's last until it releases its final report, which is expected by the end of the year.

"I can say that unless something else develops, this hearing at this point is the final hearing. But it's not in stone because things happen," he said.

Thompson said the panel has decided on a hearing topic, but he did not elaborate on what it would be. The theme will be one the panel has not previously explored, he said.

"We have substantial footage of what occurred that we haven't used," he told CNN. "We've had significant witness testimony that we haven't used in other hearings. So this is an opportunity to use some of that material."

The panel has not yet decided whether there will be in-person witnesses, but the chairman said the panel would "shortly" make a decision as to whether witnesses would be involved.

"I'll be chairing the hearing and every member of the committee will have a role," Thompson said.

The-CNN-Wire

