Investigation underway after couple found dead on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead in their home on Wednesday morning on Tucson's southeast side.
At around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a mobile home near the block of 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check the welfare of the couple.
Upon arrival, they located a husband and a wife dead inside their home.
Sixty-two-year-old John Omohundro suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Seventy-eight-year-old Cubazell Omohundro was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects or any danger to the public.