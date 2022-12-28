 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after couple found dead on Tucson’s southeast side

By Timothy Clemons

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a couple was found dead in their home on Wednesday morning on Tucson's southeast side.

At around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a mobile home near the block of 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check the welfare of the couple.

Upon arrival, they located a husband and a wife dead inside their home.

Sixty-two-year-old John Omohundro suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Seventy-eight-year-old Cubazell Omohundro was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects or any danger to the public. 

