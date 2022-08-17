Girl in child pornography tapes allegedly made by R. Kelly expected to testify against singer, associates at Chicago trial

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY... Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.