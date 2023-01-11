Former Tucson police officer cleared of manslaughter

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Tucson Police Officer, Ryan Remington, has been cleared of manslaughter charges after a second grand jury returned a no bill vote in his case.

In Nov. 2021, Remington was working off-duty at the Walmart on Valencia and Midvale Park Roads.

Remington was told by an employee that a man in a motorized wheelchair had stolen a toolbox, and when Remington and the employee confronted him, he pulled out a knife.

Remington followed the man, later identified as 61-year-old Richard Richards, to the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement Store and tried to prevent him from entering the store and drop the knife.

Richards refused to cooperate with Remington and Remington shot him, hitting him in the back and side.

Richards was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chris Magnus, the Chief of Police at the time, said Remington's actions were violation of department policy, and he was terminated for the department.

No word yet from the Pima County Attorney's office in the grand jury's decision.

