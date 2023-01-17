 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch area has not had widespread sub-
freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last
couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given
that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Former TPD cop fired over shooting and killing suspected shoplifter speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Remington

Ryan Remington

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - The criminal charges against a former Tucson Police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair have been dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state can refile its case.

Ryan Remington was fired in 2021 for violating the department policy, now he's fighting to get his job back.

In an exclusive interview with News 4 Tucson, Remington left the Superior Courts building knowing justice was served.

"Having faith in people who are on your side. Like I said the police union, my lawyer Mike Storie having faith that the justice system is set up a certain way so that way you don't have this rush of judgement," he said.

He claims a number of people had a rush to judgement to include former Chief Chris Magnus and Mayor Regina Romero.

"I am deeply disturbed by officer Remington's actions. His use of deadly force is clearly in violation of department policy," Magnus said in 2021 in a news conference. 

Remington's responded,  "12 hours after my incident, the two top people in Tucson are saying that I'm the worst person in Tucson. It hurt. It definitely puts you in a dark place."

Remington said he also relied on those who supported him.

"You push through and you come out a better person. He added, "I just wanted to help people, that's why anybody becomes a cop."

Tags

Recommended for you