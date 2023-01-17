Former TPD cop fired over shooting and killing suspected shoplifter speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - The criminal charges against a former Tucson Police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair have been dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state can refile its case.
Ryan Remington was fired in 2021 for violating the department policy, now he's fighting to get his job back.
In an exclusive interview with News 4 Tucson, Remington left the Superior Courts building knowing justice was served.
"Having faith in people who are on your side. Like I said the police union, my lawyer Mike Storie having faith that the justice system is set up a certain way so that way you don't have this rush of judgement," he said.
He claims a number of people had a rush to judgement to include former Chief Chris Magnus and Mayor Regina Romero.
"I am deeply disturbed by officer Remington's actions. His use of deadly force is clearly in violation of department policy," Magnus said in 2021 in a news conference.
Remington's responded, "12 hours after my incident, the two top people in Tucson are saying that I'm the worst person in Tucson. It hurt. It definitely puts you in a dark place."
Remington said he also relied on those who supported him.
"You push through and you come out a better person. He added, "I just wanted to help people, that's why anybody becomes a cop."