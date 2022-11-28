Florida woman sues Kraft over cooking time of mac and cheese

(CNN) — A South Florida woman is boiling mad over her mac and cheese.
Amanda Ramirez has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Kraft Heinz.
She says the company's claim that Velveeta's Microwavable Shells and Cheese is "ready within 3.5 minutes" is misleading.
Ramirez says Kraft doesn't take into account the time it takes to remove the lid, sauce, add water and stir.
According to court documents, Ramirez says Kraft should be "Ordered to cease its deceptive advertising."
In addition to the $5 million, Ramirez also wants punitive damages to be awarded.
Attorneys for Kraft call this lawsuit frivolous and say they will defend the company against the allegations.