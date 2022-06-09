 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Father and son went to US Capitol on January 6 'to bond because they had not had a close relationship in the past,' lawyer says

William Sywak (R) on January 6, 2021. A father and son were sentenced by a federal judge June 9 for their role in the January 6 US Capitol attack after pleading to a misdemeanor charge earlier this year.

 From YouTube/FBI/US District Court

A father and son were sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for their role in the January 6 US Capitol attack after pleading to a misdemeanor charge earlier this year.

DC District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced William Michael Sywak to 4 months home confinement and 2 years' probation and his son William Jacob "Billy" Sywak to 2 months home confinement and a year probation, plus $500 each in restitution.

The father and son, as well as their attorneys, described how the pair had been estranged since William Sywak left the family shortly after his son's birth but had been working on a better relationship leading up to January 6, 2021.

They decided to travel to DC together from upstate New York after both had been swept up in conspiracies surrounding the 2020 election, which they both disavowed at sentencing.

The trip was "to bond because they had not had a close relationship in the past," William Sywak's attorney said in court.

After the riot, Billy Sywak described in text messages how law enforcement officers were sprayed in the face by other rioters, which Contreras described as "gleeful."

During the hearing, Contreras asked Billy Sywak what he would say to the families of the officers that died because of the riot. He responded that "I would say I'm sorry it's not right" and that "I didn't realize how extreme it was for these officers to think about doing that," referring to the officers who died by suicide after the riot.

Over 840 people have been arrested in the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol Riot, including 50 charged with conspiracy and at least 255 who have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

