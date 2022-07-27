Family sues SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia for alleged racist interaction

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Family sues SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia for alleged racist interaction

Family sues SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia for alleged racist interaction

Lawyer B'Ivory Lamarr stands with community activists and members of the family of the two young girls who he claims were ignored by a Sesame Place actor dressed as Rosita at Sesame Place in Philadelphia due to their race on July 20, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/FILE

A Black family, who says Sesame Place Philadelphia character performers racially discriminated against them, filed a class action civil rights lawsuit against the amusement park's parent SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Quinton Burns and his child says that during their visit to Sesame Place in June, employees dressed as Sesame Street characters only interacted with White visitors during a "Meet and Greet" event, refusing to interact with Black visitors.

The costume character performers dressed as Sesame Street characters "Elmo," "Ernie", "Telly Monster," and "Abby Cadabby" refused to engage with the Burns family, "ignoring them and all other Black guests in attendance," the lawsuit says.

The employees are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges company leadership was previously aware that the four performers held racial biases. "SeaWorld had actual knowledge that John Does 1-4 held personal beliefs of racial bias towards Black people and that John Does 1-4 had the propensity to discriminate against Black people based on their race or color," the filing says.

The lawsuit does not specify the race of the employees.

In a statement, Sesame Place says they will review the lawsuit and "are committed to deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests."

Attorneys involved in the lawsuit held a news conference Wednesday with Burns and his daughter.

"We stand before you here today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights," attorney Malcolm Ruff said.

Though the court filing does not describe an interaction in detail, the legal action comes on the heels of a public apology from amusement park officials to another Black family after a video went viral on social media showing two Black children seemingly snubbed by the "Rosita" character.

That family was unaware of the class action lawsuit before its filing, a family representative told CNN.

In addition to monetary demands, the lawsuit asks the court to compel the defendants to issue a formal apology to Black Americans, conduct psychological screenings to avoid hiring racially bigoted prospective employees and provide existing employees with mandatory cultural sensitivity training and employee educational courses "on the history of discrimination against Black people in America provided by a mutually agreed nationally acclaimed expert in the field of African and Black History and Culture."

The class action suit aims to rectify what it said was disparate treatment endured by Black patrons of the park who've visited since late July 2018, the court filing says.

"This class action lawsuit demonstrates that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment LLC, engages in pervasive and appalling race discrimination against children in the operation of Sesame Place Philadelphia," the complaint says.

