Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Elon Musk takes the stand in his 'funding secured' tweet trial

Elon Musk takes the stand in his 'funding secured' tweet trial

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seen here in Texas in February of 2022, took the stand in a California court room on January 20 to testify in the class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018. Musk has said at the time that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

Musk argued that his tweets do not cause Tesla's stock price to move higher or lower. He pointed to an incident in May of 2020 when he tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high."

The stock price dropped immediately after his tweet but recovered and closed the day higher than it had opened the day.

"The causal relationship is clearly not there simply because of a tweet," Musk said.

Musk also argued that the character constraint of Twitter made it difficult to be as verbose as one might be in a formal financial filing.

Guhan Subramanian, a Harvard law professor and expert witness for the plaintiff argued earlier Friday that Musk's tweet and the proposed deal were a case of egregious corporate governance.

"To have no guardrails is very troubling," Subramanian said of Musk's Twitter account. Musk testified Friday that no one at Tesla reviewed his tweets in 2018 before he published them.

Musk's testimony is expected to continue Monday.

This is a developing story...

