Eight of ten counts in Lake's lawsuit dismissed

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge has dismissed eight out of ten counts in Kari Lake's lawsuit against her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs.
In one of the remaining counts, Lake alleges that printers malfunctioned on Election Day. A judge has ruled that Lake must show that the printer malfunctions were intentional and directly affected the outcome of the election results at the trial.
The other counts deal with the ballot chain of custody and whether the county complied with its own manual and applicable statues.
The trial is scheduled for later this week.