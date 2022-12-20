Dervish hearing set for next year

TUCSON (KVOA) — Murad Dervish's trial is set for Sept. 19, 2023.
He is the man who was accused of shooting and killed University of Arizona professor, Thomas Meixner.
Before the Sept. trial, a status conference is happening on May 8.,2023.
This conference is for both sides to come together to discuss the parameters of the trial.
Dervish has also filed a change of venue motion in hopes that the trial can be moved to another city.
He is currently waiting to hear back from the state about his motion.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.