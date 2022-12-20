 Skip to main content
Dervish hearing set for next year

  • Updated
Murad Dervish

TUCSON (KVOA) —  Murad Dervish's trial is set for Sept. 19, 2023.

He is the man who was accused of shooting and killed University of Arizona professor, Thomas Meixner.

Before the Sept. trial, a status conference is happening on May 8.,2023.

This conference is for both sides to come together to discuss the parameters of the trial.

Dervish has also filed a change of venue motion in hopes that the trial can be moved to another city.

He is currently waiting to hear back from the state about his motion.

