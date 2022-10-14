DACA remains on shaky grounds after federal judge allows program to continue temporarily

TUCSON - (KVOA) "At the end of the day, it's not if the DACA program will end, but when, and I really hope politicians will stop playing with our lives," DACA recipient Reyna Montoya, the founder of Aliento, said Friday.
Montoya, 31, has lived in the United States for almost 20 years.
When the Obama administration enacted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program through executive action in 2012 Montoya signed up. For the last decade, she's hoped for a pathway to citizenship.
Congress has yet to act.
Instead, the fate of DACA continues to play out in the courts.
"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions thinking this is home for me, this is the home that I have invested in," Montoya said. "I love Arizona and having the reminders that I don't belong here, that I shouldn't be here."
On Friday in Texas, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen allowed the program to stay for now, but his ruling said there can be no new applicants for DACA. Current DACA recipients can continue to renew their status.
Over the last few years DACA has survived two U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
"It's honestly very shocking, it's shocking because the lawsuits just keep coming," Tucson based immigration attorney Yesenia Gamez said. "Nobody has said okay, let's just leave it where it is."
"But at the same time it's shocking because there should have been some legislative action. Right now, attorneys are thinking this is going to go all the way up to the Supreme Court again." says Gamez.
There are more than 20,000 DACA recipients in Arizona with no clear picture of what lies ahead. Tens of thousands more are eligible for the program.
"If DACA is declared unlawful completely and they lose that status, many businesses will be lost, many homes will be lost," Gamez said. "So, it's a really scary place to be."
"It breaks my heart if I can be very honest," Montoya said. "It breaks my heart that people are constantly coming to me asking for all these answers and answers that are still not resolved and most likely won't be resolved until Congress decides to do something about it."