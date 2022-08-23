Closing arguments underway in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against L.A. County over crash scene photos

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin, Kuakatch, San Simon West and Lukeville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&