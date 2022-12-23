City councilman confident Tucson housing ordinance will hold up in court

TUCSON - (KVOA) Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik believes city councilmembers did the right thing when they passed the Source of Income ordinance in September, an anti-discrimination housing ordinance to try and make it harder for landlords and property managers to turn away potential renters.
"It's about anybody on a fixed income. That would include social security, somebody on veteran's benefits, that would include SSI, it's all of the above," Kozachik said. "We will defend it. All we did was add a source of income to the existing discrimination statute that's already on the books. So, Brnovich is wrong and we will fight it and we will win."
Tucosn landlord Stephanie Zill is in favor of the housing ordinance.
"People who have never been unhoused in their lives are being put out on the streets," Zill said. "Everybody can see that. It's a very visible propblem. A dollar is a dollar whether you make it in Silicon Valley coding or you get it from your social security or disability payment."
Now, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has said the city is in violation of state law.
In a memo, Brnovich said 30 years ago the state legislature passed a law that stipulates some large cities and towns can pass fair housing laws. But, those statutes had to be in place by 1995.
Brnovich argues the oridnace passed this fall by the City of Tucson comes 27 years too late.
However, Brnovich only has a few days left in office and this issue may end up on the desk on Attorney General-Elect Kris Mayes.
Ben Buhler Garcia is with the Arizona Multi-Housing Association
He argues the ordinance doesn't get to the root of the problem.
"Clearly the problem and it's not just a Tucson problem, it's a statewide problem, we just have not built enough inventory over the years," Garcia said. "It's become very difficult to build multi-family housing in the city of Tucson. The only real solution out of this is we have to build more apartments here locally, because some of the complexes are at three percent vacancy. That's driving rent up. And in many cases, the voucher holders cannot qualify just based on the amount of rent that HUD will pay for them."
Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin said he will review Attorney General Brnovich's finding over the next few days. Rankin will regroup with city council at the beginning of the new year to figure out the city's next steps.