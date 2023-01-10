 Skip to main content
Authorities seeking public's help locating missing child

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a missing child.

12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp was last seen in the area of 31st St. and Columbine Dr. on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a light blue robe and black and white checkered pants.

She may be with 45-year-old Joseph Henderson who drives a 2007 dark colored Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jane or Joseph are asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.

Tucson Police has been notified as a possible destination Joseph may go.

