Authorities seek public’s help identifying attempted robbery suspect at Tucson Walmart

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery investigation at a Walmart store.
On Oct. 13, the suspect allegedly approached the customer service desk at the Walmart at 2823 W. Valencia Road and said he needed to cash a check. He, then reportedly passed a note to the cashier saying it was a robbery and indicated he had a gun. The cashier called a manager over because they needed help opening the register.
The suspect left the store after he saw a manager approaching the register, authorities said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, thin build, between 5’,6”- 5’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a black heat, sunglasses, a white face mask, a white zip-up jacket, black pants, and yellow and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward at 88-CRIME.