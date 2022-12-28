 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating couple found dead at residence Wednesday on the southeast side

  • Updated
By Timothy Clemons

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a couple that were found dead in their mobile home on Wednesday morning on Tucson's southeast side.

At around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a mobile home near the block of 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check the welfare of the couple.

Upon arrival, they located a husband and wife dead inside their home.

62-year-old John Omohundro suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

78-year-old Cubazell Omohundro was pronounced dead at the same.

Investigation is still ongoing, and there are no outstanding suspects or any danger to the public.

