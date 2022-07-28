At least 43 abortion clinics shut in month after Supreme Court overturned Roe, research says, with more likely to close

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 545 PM MST. * At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain at the headwaters of Tanque Verde Wash. The flood wave has passed Tanque Verde Guest Ranch with a peak of 2.8 feet and it is currently at 2.6 feet at 3:30 pm. The water will continue flowing continue downstream and will affect the North Wentworth Road and other low water crossing. Get out and away from the wash immediately, flash flooding is ongoing and will continue moving downstream. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Tanque Verde Creek. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tanque Verde. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE