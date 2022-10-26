Arizona will allow abortions to continue until the end of year

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Maricopa County judge and Attorney General Mark Brnovich agreed to allow abortion until the end of the year.
Planned Parenthood challenged the state attorney general statue to ban all abortions. That case will be heard in the State Court of Appeals on November 15th. At the moment women can abort fetuses until they are 15 weeks old.
"Arizonans should not be fooled by the Attorney General’s true motives. Abortion access continues to be threatened by politicians working overtime to enforce cruel, unpopular laws," President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno said.
"Although the AG agreed to the stipulation that was filed in Maricopa County, he is continuing his effort to ask the courts to reinstate the century-old, near-total abortion ban in Planned Parenthood’s case in Pima County, which is now on appeal," said Fonteno.
Although women have until the end of the year to get an abortion, Bri Andrews doesn't think that's enough time.
She said “It's good for people who are in a situation now that they know they have until the end of the year. But the fact that the future of abortions past that point if its a medical emergency, its just uncertain past the end of the year and that's concerning."
While some people are happy that women have until the end of the year to decide, some would like for women to make alternative decisions.
Pro-life advocate Lucy Smith spent her day Planned Parenthood where she convince four women to not abort their fetuses.
“Well of course, we are in support of women choosing life and life for their babies. Abortion hurts women and women struggle with the after effects of that decision whether its psychological, emotional or physical," said Smith.
Planned Parenthood, Arizona Democrat nominees, and Mayor Romero will discuss uncertainty surrounding abortion in the state on October 27th.