Arizona abortion ruling expected this week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Both sides of the abortion debate in Arizona are waiting for a Pima County Superior Court judge to issue a ruling that will decide the fate of abortion in Arizona. That ruling could come as soon as Tuesday.
Last month, Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments over lifting an injunction on an 1864 Arizona abortion law which prohibits abortion except to save the life of the mother.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants to lift the injunction, effectively reinstating the law in Arizona.
Planned Parenthood argued to keep the injunction in place.
"We are asking the court to step in and harmonize the nearly five decades of abortion law that are on the books in Arizona," said Brittany Fonteno, President and Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood Arizona.
That would mean a new 15-week abortion ban signed earlier this year by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would go into effect, as scheduled, this Saturday.
In a statement, from Brnovich's office, spokes person Brittni Thomason said:
"The Arizona Legislature has consistently re-affirmed our existing law prior to Roe v. Wade, most recently with legislation passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor earlier this year. We look forward to the court providing clarity and uniformity for all Arizonans."