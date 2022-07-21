 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and
heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead
to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Amber Heard files notice of appeal in defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard took a first step toward appealing the verdict in the defamation case with her ex husband Johnny Depp.

Attorneys for Heard filed a notice of appeal in Virginia on Thursday, telling the court they intend to appeal the jury trial verdict and all the post-trial motions that did not go in favor of their client in the civil case with ex-husband actor Johnny Depp.

The court document does not elaborate on Heard's appellate argument but her attorneys previously indicated she planned to appeal after a jury in June awarded $15 million in damages to Depp and only $2 million to Heard in their respective defamation lawsuits.

Earlier this month, a Virginia judge denied seven post-trial motions Heard filed in an attempt to fight the jury verdict.

CNN has reached out to both parties for comment.

