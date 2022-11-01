 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alleged Pelosi attacker released from hospital and moved to jail ahead of arraignment

  • Updated
  • 0
Alleged Pelosi attacker released from hospital and moved to jail ahead of arraignment

CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. DePape has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and moved to the county jail.

 California DMV/Obtained by CNN

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and moved to the county jail, according to Kelvin Wu, a spokesman for the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

DePape is expected to appear in court to be arraigned on state charges relating to the attack at 4:30 p.m. ET. The judge ruled that no cameras will be allowed in court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you