 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A newborn baby was abandoned in a gravel pit 36 years ago. Now, her mother has been charged with murder

  • 0
A newborn baby was abandoned in a gravel pit 36 years ago. Now, her mother has been charged with murder

Lee Ann Daigle was identified as the mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in sub-zero temperatures in Maine on December 7, 1985.

 from Maine State Police

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested in connection with the 1985 death of a newborn baby in Frenchville, Maine.

A dog found the abandoned newborn in a gravel pit on December 7, 1985, and carried her less than 700 feet to its owner's home, according to a news release from Maine State Police (MSP).

Detectives were later able to track the dog's path to the location where their investigation showed the baby was born and left abandoned in below-zero temperatures, according to the release.

The case went cold for nearly 40 years.

But on Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, of Lowell, Massachusetts, at her home and charged her with murder. Authorities were able to identify her due to advancements in technology, such as DNA and genetic genealogy, the release said.

"This case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives who never gave up finding answers and justice for Baby Jane Doe," the MSP release said.

Daigle was extradited to Maine, the release said, and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, near the Canadian border.

Daigle made her first court appearance Tuesday and a judge ordered that she be held without bond, the court clerk told CNN Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the public defender for comment on behalf of Daigle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you