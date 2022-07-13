A Mexican network is smuggling abortion drugs to American women

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 330 PM MST... At 250 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tucson Estates, or 14 miles south of Marana, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and areas of blowing dust reducing visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 236 and 259. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 72. Route 86 between mile markers 149 and 170. Route 286 between mile markers 44 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH