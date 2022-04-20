 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR
EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153,
AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire
weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

A$AP Rocky released on $550K bond after arrest over 2021 shooting incident

  • 0
A$AP Rocky released on $550K bond after arrest over 2021 shooting incident

A$AP Rocky, performing here in 2021, was detained by police in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

 Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball/File

A$AP Rocky was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The rapper was arrested on a charge of "assault with a deadly weapon (firearm)" in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last fall, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. He was released later Wednesday on a $550,000 bond, jail records show.

On the night of November 6, two acquaintances were arguing in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot," police said. "The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky," according to police.

The case, according to the LAPD, will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

According to multiple reports, the rapper, who is the boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was returning to California from Barbados, where he was on vacation.

CNN has requested comment from A$AP Rocky's representative and the district attorney's office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you