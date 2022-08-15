A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms across
western Pima county have produced between 0.75 and 1.5 inches
of rain along Highway 85, south of Why to the International
Border. This will cause small stream flooding of normally dry
washes. Significant ponding of water in roadway dips and
other low-lying areas is likely along Highway 85 near Organ
Pipe National Monument.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

  • Updated
  • 0
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are seen here in September 2021 in New York. Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged on August 15 in connection with a 2021 shooting incident in California.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident in California.

In a Los Angeles courtroom, the artist, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, appeared before Judge Victoria Wilson to answer to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky appeared in court wearing a navy blue suit, punctuated with a dark tie and black face mask.

"I do your honor," Rocky answered when asked if he understood the charges and court process.

Prosecutors allege that during a heated discussion with a former friend last November, Rocky supposedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation, Rocky allegedly fired the gun twice in the direction of the victim.

A criminal protective order was implemented by the court, directing Rocky not to have any contact with the accuser and he must turn over any firearms within 24 hours.

Any travel must be cleared through the court ahead of time.

Rocky remains free on $550,000 bail and is expected back in court on November 2.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," George Gascón, LA County District Attorney, said in a statement to CNN on Monday. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

CNN has reached out to Rocky's representatives for comment.

