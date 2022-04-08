 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday
afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

2 defendants acquitted in Michigan governor kidnapping case; mistrial declared for 2 others

The jury deliberating the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have reached verdicts on some counts.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal jury on Friday found two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and a mistrial was declared for two other defendants.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta faced federal charges for allegedly conspiring to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Harris and Caserta were found not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. The jury also found Harris not guilty on other charges. The jury could not reach a verdict for Fox and Croft, after which US District Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial for those defendants.

All four defendants, who pleaded not guilty, faced up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping conspiracy.

The indictment alleged that in 2020, six men charged in the case conspired with others to "unlawfully seize, kidnap, abduct and carry away, and hold for ransom and reward" Whitmer. Authorities have said the men were planning to kidnap the Democratic governor from a vacation home and blow up a bridge to delay law enforcement, but they were arrested first.

Two defendants previously pleaded guilty and testified in the trial.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

