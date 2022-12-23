12-year-old boy who disappeared has recently been seen

TUCSON (KVOA) — Kelly "KJ" Conklin, 12, has been recently seen in Queen Creek on Wednesday night after his disappearance.
Conklin has been spotted at the Walmart in Queen Creek around 8 p.m. on Wednesday shortly after he disappeared at 4 p.m.
According to PSCO, his parents, Kelly Conklin, 46, and Melissa Conklin, 39, have been taken into custody on other child abuse charges. The charges are not directly related to the disappearance of KJ.
There were a total of 8 children in the house, from ages 1 to 17. There were 5 adopted children - including KJ, 2 foster children and 1 biological child. The Department of Child Safety has taken custody of the children.
PCSO is still looking for Michael Ruiz and his 2-year-old son Benjamin. The father took the child from his family in violation of a court order.
His vehicle was recovered in Yuma, and they may still be in that area.