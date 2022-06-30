Lupita Murillo celebrates 44 years on Channel 4

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson would like to thank Lupita Murillo for her outstanding work as she reaches her 44th anniversary with our news station.
She joined the team back in 1978 as a general assignments reporter, specializing in crime reporting.
Before moving to Tucson, she was the first Hispanic female in broadcasting in South Texas.
Since then, she has amassed a list of recognitions, including awards from the Arizona Press Club, United Press International and the Associated Press. She has also earned numerous Edward R. Murrow awards and many community organizations.
Murillo has also been recognized nationally by the American Women in Radio and Television. The longtime Tucsonan received the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Portraits of Excellence award for her involvement in the community.
In Oct. 2017, she was inducted into the Academy of Arts and Sciences Silver Circle at the Emmys Ceremony. Murillo was also recognized by Homicide Survivors and given the Esperanza Award for helping families.
We are happy to have Lupita and wish her a joyful weekend.