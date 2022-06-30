 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
County through 800 PM MST...

At 735 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Saguaro National Park West, or 16 miles southwest of
Marana, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National
Park West, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks and Ryan
AirField.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 153 and 166.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can
strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside
a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Lupita Murillo celebrates 44 years on Channel 4

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson would like to thank Lupita Murillo for her outstanding work as she reaches her 44th anniversary with our news station.

She joined the team back in 1978 as a general assignments reporter, specializing in crime reporting.

Before moving to Tucson, she was the first Hispanic female in broadcasting in South Texas.

Since then, she has amassed a list of recognitions, including awards from the Arizona Press Club, United Press International and the Associated Press. She has also earned numerous Edward R. Murrow awards and many community organizations.

Murillo has also been recognized nationally by the American Women in Radio and Television. The longtime Tucsonan received the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Portraits of Excellence award for her involvement in the community.

In Oct. 2017, she was inducted into the Academy of Arts and Sciences Silver Circle at the Emmys Ceremony. Murillo was also recognized by Homicide Survivors and given the Esperanza Award for helping families.

We are happy to have Lupita and wish her a joyful weekend.

