Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘Ahsoka’ takes a big jump toward its future in the action-packed third episode

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera in the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka."

 Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm Ltd.

(CNN) — After a somewhat sluggish start, “Ahsoka” felt much more on target as its third episode continued to draw upon “Star Wars Rebels” lore while mixing in abundant action and paying its respects to the original trilogy.

The interactions between Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), in particular, echoed the early training of Luke Skywalker by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and offered a reminder that the past and future of “Star Wars” run straight through the Jedi order.

In that regard, the latest episode (a mere 37 minutes overall, benefiting somewhat from that economy) featured the dazzling spectacle of Ahsoka venturing into space to fight off attacking spaceships using a lightsaber, demonstrating her formidable talents.

Subtitled “Time to Fly,” the third chapter conducted considerable business regarding the overarching plot involving the search for “Rebels” mainstays Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, encountering a space ring with the potential to leap into faraway galaxies, as well as those majestic space whales, the Purrgil, providing another tantalizing hint regarding the hunt for the two missing characters.

For her part, Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) was left to grapple with the myopia of the New Republic leadership to the lingering imperial threat. The show also introduced her son, fathered by the late Kanan Jarrus before “Rebels” breathed its last (a rather adult moment in that animated series, even if it was chastely accomplished off screen).

Disney took the unusual step on Tuesday of releasing specific data about the viewership of “Ahsoka’s” premiere, something the company hasn’t done previously with Disney+ titles. The metric presented, 14 million views, didn’t provide much clarity relative to traditional audience ratings, other than to signal that the studio very much wants the show to be perceived as a hit.

Whatever the numbers, “Ahsoka” now feels as if it’s more solidly building toward its larger narrative at a brisker pace. Keep doing that, and the ratings – however you choose to measure them – should take care of themselves.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

