Tucson mourns Club Q victims at local bar with candlelight vigil

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vigil was held for the victims of the Club Q shooting at a bar in central Tucson on Tuesday night.
A candlelight vigil was held at Bumsteads, a local Tucson bar near Speedway and Stone at 9:30 p.m.
They also mourned the loss of all recent and past shootings that have occurred.
Five people were killed at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
The gunman was arrested and charged with five counts of first degree murder and several hate related charges.
Their Facebook page states that Bumsteads is "A safe space to mourn with our community."