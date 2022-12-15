FBI warns holiday shoppers to be on lookout for scammers

PHOENIX - (KVOA) The FBI is monitoring several popular scams in Arizona this holiday season.
Many of us are in a rush to get that Christmas and holiday shopping done in the next few days.
Law enforcement says especially this time of year, we all need to be on the lookout for scammers.
News 4 Tucson spoke with an FBI agent who works in cyber and counterintelligence.
Agent Daniel Mayo said in this season of giving, we must be a little more skepitcal and less trusting of people who call us with an offer that sounds too good to be true.
While shopping online, Mayo said to make sure you're going to legitimate websites to avoid giving up your personal and financial information.
"If you think there's an item of interest at your favorite retailer or online shop, make sure you're going to the actual online shop or website that's the official website," Mayo said. "That is very key because there are a lot of individuals that have illicit websites out there that look very similar. So, I always tell people to make sure they're looking at the url they're going to, making sure that they understand what the website looks like."
Agent Mayo strongly recommends getting insurance on the packages individuals are sending out for the holidays.
To report complaints involving internet scams, click here.