Yuma man sentenced to over 7 years in prison in connection with several insurance fraud cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- A Yuma man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for insurance fraud and is required to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.
Isrrael Millan, III, was found guilty in December of Conspiracy, Wire and Mail Fraud and Money Laundering.
His conviction was in relation to multiple insurance fraud schemes dating from 2018 to 2020 in Yuma. Millan staged vehicle accidents and floods in various residences to cash in on fraudulent insurance claims.
Along with the prison sentence, Millan is also required to pay $391,279.45 in restitution to the targeted insurance companies.