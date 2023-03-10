Two Tucson real estate companies face $375,000 judgement

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Two real estate companies accused of consumer fraud are facing hundreds of thousands in restitution payments after failing to disclose underlying mortgages on properties they sold.
Deed and Note Traders and 881Home, both run by David Kinas, will have to pay $350,000 to customers after selling them properties with undisclosed mortgages.
The lawsuit claimed that the defendants had a history of hiding or misrepresenting the mortgages on homes they were selling, leading to customers taking on mortgages they never agreed to.
In some cases, the defendant never paid the underlying mortgages on the properties they were selling and the mortgage companies foreclosed on the homes after they were sold, according to the lawsuit.
The companies will have to pay $350,000 in restitution in addition to $25,000 in civil penalties. Kinas and his real estate companies are also prohibited from selling properties with owner-provided financing and must provide title insurance as part of the sale.
Consumers considering purchasing real estate are recommended to research the company or individual selling the home, hire a licensed real estate professional, obtain a title report and read and understand all documents before signing.