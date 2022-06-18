 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Pima
and central Pinal Counties through 430 PM MST...

At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking line of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of
Picacho Peak State Park to 7 miles south of Avra Valley. Movement
was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red
Rock, Cactus Forest and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 220 and 241.
Route 79 between mile markers 101 and 128.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Two bodies recovered, 10 people rescued after boat collision in Florida's Biscayne Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
One person was missing and 10 people were transported to hospitals after two vessels collided Friday night in Florida's Biscayne Bay, according to City of Miami Fire-Rescue.

 Google

Two bodies were recovered and 10 people rescued after two boats collided in Florida's Biscayne Bay Friday night, the US Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach crews and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water, according to a Coast Guard statement Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also recovered a body from the water, the statement said.

A person involved in the collision notified the Coast Guard about 10:30 p.m. Friday, reporting 12 people in the water about one mile west of Key Biscayne, according to the statement.

The collision occurred near the Nixon Beach Sandbar, according to City of Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman Lt. Pete Sanchez.

One survivor who was critically injured was taken to Jackson Memorial Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crews transferred the remaining survivors to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, according to the statement.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator.

"The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the accident.

