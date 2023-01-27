Tucson's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival is postponed to 2024

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival has been postponed to 2024.
According to President John Murphy, there were several reasons for the parade and festival to be postponed. Some of those reasons are:
"
- Increased expenses due to City of Tucson requirements for road closure messaging combined with increased costs of barricades and permitting fees.
- Increased insurance measures imposed by the City of Tucson resulting in increased premiums.
- Our parade route along 6th Avenue, which is utilized by multiple events each year, has been compromised with the installation of immovable planters. While the planters support a safer pedestrian and cyclist experience, they negatively impact community events that utilize the streets for parades, foot and bicycle races and other events. They obstruct the primary parade viewing area and make a smooth flow of event traffic impossible. The City of Tucson made decisions that have created deep community impacts without including our community in the decision process in an meaningful way.
- With two years of COVID-postponed events in 2020 and 2021 and decreased COVID-era participation for our 2022 event, revenues are down, and we cannot, in good fiscal conscience, gamble the future and funds of the event in an environment that appears averse to small community events of long-standing. "
The festivities will continue on March 17, 2024.