President Joe Biden visits Arizona Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — President Joe Biden toured TSMC, a semi-conductor manufacturing company on Tuesday.
Along with President Biden, he was accompanied by Governor Ducey, Senator Kelly, and Governor Elect Hobbs.
TSMC is the largest maker of semi-conductor in the world. On Tuesday, they announced that they are increasing its investment in Arizona from $12 billion dollars to $40 billion dollars, and opening a second facility in Arizona.
President Biden is using this trip to highlight his economic plan, highlighting the Chips and Science Act that he signed into law last August.
The Chips and Science Act provides billions of dollars in incentives for the domestic chip industry. It also aims to help the United States compete with China's chip industry.
President Biden says the jobs created by semiconductor investments will help revive the middle class.
"Our approach to building the economy of the future is for the bottom up and the middle out, and it's working. We've added jobs every month of my presidency, 10.5 million new jobs," said President Biden. "750,000 of them manufacturing jobs. exports are up which means we are making things here in American and shipping the products over seas rather than shipping the jobs overseas to make things overseas and bring them back home."
TSMC is expected to start producing the most advanced semi-conductor chips on the market by 2026. They will also start processing chips for Apple.