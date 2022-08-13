Norway euthanizes beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas... especially along and near the San Luis Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 454 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across portions of the Tohono O'odham Nation due to thunderstorms this afternoon. This will cause small stream flooding. Rainfall runoff will quickly drain into the San Luis and San Simon washes. The combination of this runoff along with a heavy flow already in the Vamori Wash will result in small stream flooding problems, especially near the village of Santa Cruz where the Vamori and San Simon washes converge. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pisinemo, Covered Wells, No:ligk, San Luis - Sells District, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village and Kupk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&