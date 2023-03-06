UA students build satellite that resembles a beach ball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- University of Arizona students have created a satellite that resembles a beach ball, designed to demonstrate high-speed, low-cost communication across large distances.
The satellite, or CatSat, is a type of device known as a CubeSat. CubeSats are small cube-shaped satellites that orbit Earth and are a low-cost initiative, enabling many universities to take part in space exploration.
"The technology demonstrated by CatSat opens the door to the possibility of future lunar, planetary and deep-space missions using CubeSats," Chris Walker said. Walker is a U of A professor of astronomy who began the CatSat project.
The CatSat is different from most CubeSats in that it has an inflatable antenna, which is larger than those CubeSats are normally able to carry. With a larger antenna, data rates and speeds are much faster.
After launching later this year, the CatSat will enter an orbit 340 miles above Earth, and will provide images of Earth in almost real time.