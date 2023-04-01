The oceans just reached their hottest temperature on record as El Niño looms. Here are 6 things to watch for

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR COMBINATION OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS... * FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND SOUTHEAST PORTIONS OF ZONE 150... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through early Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 151, 152, and southeast zone 150. * TIMING...From late Monday morning through early Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated higher gusts possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&