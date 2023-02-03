Local Tucson business recognized by International Business Times for breakthrough medical treatment

TUCSON (KVOA) — A local Tucson business is being recognized by the International Times for a breakthrough medical treatment for people who suffer from symptoms of Neuropathy.
Dr. Alan Shih is providing hope to those who suffer from symptoms of Neuropathy in the Southern Arizona area.
Neuropathy is a condition experienced by millions of people in the United States with symptoms consisting of pain, numbness, burning, tingling, and weakness.
Dr. Shih is changing the narrative of individuals with symptoms of neuropathy who seek treatment and being told there is no solution to their reduced quality of life.
He is a board certified podiatrist at the Tucson Neuropathy Institute and is well educate and versed in the world of nerve anatomy. He received his Bachelor of Science in Movement Science from University of Michigan. After, he completed four years of residency at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, focusing on surgical procedures. He then underwent a surgical fellowship in Russia, where he studied the Ilizarov technique.
Upon completion of his fellowship, he opened a private practice and received mentorship from both Dr. Richard Jacoby and Dr. Dellon; both of which are knowledgeable and experienced figures in the field of nerve surgeries.
These treatments are personalized from patient to patient to provide the best possible solution for each. He is the only doctor in Tucson using revolutionary treatments to help those with neuropathy.