Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 550 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe Cactus National
Monument. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Cristobal Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch
Wash and Aguajita Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western areas of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flood waters in Sabino
Creek continue to slowly abate, but it is currently still above
flood stage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 440 PM MST the wash was at 9.66 feet with
a gradual fall expected into the late evening hours, assuming
no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge

  • Updated
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.

Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from the Corbett Fire District responded to a report of the fall around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office. While en route, they received an update that the woman's injuries were life-threatening and that bystanders had started CPR, the release said.

The hiker was pronounced dead when firefighters reached her, according to the release. Multnomah County Search & Rescue then helped the medical examiner's office recover the woman's body. They said she will be identified once next of kin have been notified.

Staff from the Trauma Intervention Program Northwest were dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources to those impacted by the hiker's death, the release said.

The woman was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, according to the release. She was found around 1.3 miles from the trailhead.

The Columbia River Gorge is a popular tourist destination in the Pacific Northwest, stretching 80 miles long and up to 4,000 feet deep, according to the US Forest Service. Multnomah Falls, a waterfall within the gorge area, is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest and receives over 2 million visitors each year, says the service.

Stephanie Weinstein, a tourist visiting Multnomah Falls from Canada with her family, heard about the fatal fall just before she set out to hike the same trail, according to CNN affiliate KPTV

"It's terribly devastating," said Weinstein, according to KPTV.

"It hit us hard to know that happened here," Weinstein said to KPTV. "My teenage son really likes to go to the edge of trails, horrible things could happen.

"I'm sending all my prayers and my thoughts to them."

