$585 Million into Water Infrastructure could mean drought resilience

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) – Drought resilience makes huge advances as nearly $585 Million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is invested into repairs on water delivery systems throughout the West.

Across 11 states, 83 projects will be funded with a focus among them on providing water treatment for Tribes, increasing canal capacity, and providing necessary maintenance to aging project buildings.

Today, officials visited the Colorado River Basin’s Imperial Dam to highlight the opportunities that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act are creating. Here are some of their comments on the infrastructure investment:

"As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems", said Deputy Secretary Beaudreau.

Senior Advisor Landrieu expressed that, "President Biden is investing in America, and today’s announcement delivering much needed repairs to aging dams and other water infrastructure is part of our whole-of-government approach to making communities more resilient to drought".

"As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators, and ecosystems across the west", said Commissioner Touton

Biden’s Investing in America agenda is delivering historic resources to communities to help advance drought resilience and strengthen local economies.

Detailed information on Reclamation programs and funding provided in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is available on Reclamation’s website.