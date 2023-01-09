$25-million designated to remove PFAS from Tucson water

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has announced $25 million in funding to help Tucson Water to improve treatment of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at a Tucson water treatment plant on the southwest side.
The site, northwest of the Tucson Airport, is part of an EPA Superfund site, meaning it's a national priority for groundwater contamination.
The Tucson Airport Remediation Project (TARP) was intended to treat TCE and 1,4 Dioxane in the water supply. But it's had to work double duty with the emergence of PFAS in the water. "The plant that's currently there was originally designed to treat just for two other chemical compounds. We've been able to modify it to treat for PFAS but it's not as efficient as it could be," said Tucson Water Director, John Kmiec.
PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals with fire-retardant properties. They can be found in firefighting foam, aircraft and electronics manufacturing.
The federal funding will help build additional treatment processes to remove PFAS from the groundwater in the TARP wellfields. The funding was allocated under former Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey. He said, "Every source of water in Arizona is critical as we face drought conditions and the risk of a drier future."
A majority of Tucson's drinking water comes from Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is stored.
Tucson Water stopped pumping drinking water from the Superfund site last year with discovery of PFAS in the water supply. "This area on the south side of Tucson has been a known contaminated part of our aquifer for decades so we don't pump from this area anymore for drinking water purposes, " Kmiec said.
Tucson Water has spent more than $30-million to address PFAS in Tucson's water supply.