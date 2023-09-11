Representative Grijalva announces federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines for community health centers in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Representative Grijalva announced that four community health centers will receive $325,000 through the new 2023 Bridge Access Program.
The Bridge Access Program is a temporary program that will help maintain access to COVID-19 vaccines for uninsured people at their local pharmacies.
“With increasing COVID hospitalizations, and approaching cold and flu season, it’s critical that we ensure the latest vaccines are available to every person in our community,” said Rep. Grijalva. “We cannot let our guard down and programs like this are a vital part of protecting our community’s public health.”
The full award amounts are below:
El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center, Inc.:
$175,900
Ajo Community Health Center:
$12,323
Sunset Community Health Center:
$43,189
Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc.:
$92,665