Phoenix ties record streak with 18 consecutive days over 110 degrees as the Southwest swelters under a deadly heat wave

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other
areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
- The rain has ended however there are reported that water is
still posing a problem in a few locations therefore the
Advisory will remain in effect a bit longer.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Catalina State Park and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues in portions of the Advisory area.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other
areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen.
- The rain has ended however runoff continues, therefore the
Advisory will remain in effect until the water has receded
further.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Catalina Foothills
and Catalina State Park.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Quijotoa Wash, Anegam Wash, Santa Rosa Wash, Ko Vaya Wash,
Sil Nakya Wash and Gu Achi Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa and Ak Chin.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 606 PM MST, large areas of blowing dust have been generated
from strong thunderstorm outflows near I-10 between Marana and
Eloy.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 235.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 121.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock,
Shopishk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already
occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills
and Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

Multiple reports of deep water flowing over roadways within the
warner area continue to be reported and area washes are flowing.
Please use abundant caution for the next hour or two until the water
recedes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Water
over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 are expected. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust is expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat, elevated overnight low temperatures
and humidity will significantly increase the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms will
produce strong thunderstorm outflow winds capable of producing
dense blowing dust this afternoon and evening..with a
potential for Haboob formation between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. Strong and gusty
thunderstorm outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the
air that people and animals breathe. Individuals with heart
disease and respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their
level of exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Phoenix ties record streak with 18 consecutive days over 110 degrees as the Southwest swelters under a deadly heat wave

Phoenix ties record streak with 18 consecutive days over 110 degrees as the Southwest swelters under a deadly heat wave

A person cools off amid searing heat on July 16 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix once again hit 110 degrees on July 17 for a record-tying 18th consecutive day at that temperature or higher as the Southwest sizzles under a deadly, unrelenting heat wave.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CNN) — Phoenix once again hit 110 degrees Monday for a record-tying 18th consecutive day at that temperature or higher as the Southwest sizzles under a deadly, unrelenting heat wave.

The record is expected to be broken Tuesday as the streak continues, with temperatures of at least 115 degrees in the forecast for Phoenix every day through next weekend.

As the scorching triple-digit temperatures persist, there have been 12 confirmed heat related deaths recorded in Phoenix just for the first week of July, and 55 heat related deaths overall so far this year, according to data from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. CNN has reached out to the Maricopa medical examiner for additional information.

Heat is the number one killer of all natural disasters, studies show, and as temperatures continue to rise, scientists expect it to make even more people ill.

With residents cranking up their air conditioning this heat wave, Arizona Public Service utility customers’ demand on Saturday set the record for the most electricity used at once in the utility’s history, according to a news release from the company.

Phoenix has a total of 60 hydration stations, 30 cooling centers and four respite centers for those needing heat relief, Kelly Taft, communications director for Maricopa Association of Governments, told CNN.

It’s not just Arizona sweltering in the intense heat: Over 90 million people are under heat advisories across the United States, including at least 50 million who have been under heat alerts for the past 10 days.

There have been heat alerts for dangerously high temperatures in the Southwest – stretching from Texas to Arizona – for 38 consecutive days dating back to June 10.

And the streak shows no signs of ending any time soon. The heat is expected to continue across the region through at least July 28, and overnight temperatures will provide very little relief, the National Weather Service warned.

More than 1,500 record-high temperatures were recorded in the US so far this month, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Over 35 daily high temperature records were broken on Sunday alone, according to the weather service, with Death Valley, California, hitting a daily record-breaking 128 degrees and Las Vegas shattering its record with 116 degrees.

Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, Corpus Christi and Brownsville, Texas; and Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida, are all having their hottest July’s on record to date, according to NOAA climate data.

El Paso reached 100 degrees for the 32nd straight day, “with no end in sight,” the weather service tweeted. The previous record for consecutive days over 100 was 23 in 1994.

“Take the heat seriously and avoid extended time outdoors,” the weather service said. “Temperatures and heat indices will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly, to anyone without effective and/or adequate hydration.”

Patients being placed in body bags with ice

The Arizona heat has resulted in an increase in hospitalizations at Valleywise Health Medical Center, emergency room doctor Frank LoVecchio told CNN, adding that he has seen 3 to 4 cases per shift of patients who faced death without emergency treatment.

“The heat is taking a major toll,” LoVecchio said. “The hospital has not been this busy with overflow since a few peaks in the Covid pandemic.”

Body temperatures of 107 or higher can result in death or permanent brain damage. LoVecchio said it could take as little as five to 10 minutes to cause brain cell death at these high temperatures.

Valleywise Health Medical Center Communications Director Michael Murphy told CNN that in some extreme cases, they are placing patients in body bags packed with ice to help cool them off, adding the burn center has been “slammed” with patients experiencing contact burns.

LoVecchio said that pavement in the sun can reach up to 180 degrees. Patients may fall on the pavement due to dehydration, heat stroke or another medical condition, he said.

“It doesn’t cool down here at all and surface temps can get so ridiculously high and people can get burns in a matter of seconds,” Murphy said.

Over the past five years, Murphy said contact burns have become a “big problem.”

Everyone is susceptible to heat related injuries, including those who have lived in Arizona for their entire lives, Maricopa County Department of Public Health spokesperson Sonia Singh said.

“It doesn’t matter how long you’ve lived in the heat, how old you are or how healthy you are,” Singh said. “It impacts everyone.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Meteorologists Brandon Miller and Taylor Ward, and CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.