 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in crash on Tucson's southeast side

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — One person has died after rear-ending a truck on Tucson's southeast side on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 2500 block of South PAntano Parkway for a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a blue 1999 GMC Sonoma and a white 2016 Isuzu NRR flat bed truck. 

The driver of the Sonoma was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. where he died shortly after. He has been identified as 62-year-old Andrew Martinez. 

The driver of the Isuzu was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Detectives learned that the Isuzu was stopped at a red light in the south left turn lane on Pantano Parkway. The GMC ws also traveling south on Pantan Parkway and rear-ended the Isuzu.

Failure to reduce and control speed to avoid a collision by Martinez is a major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations or charged are anticipated. 

Tags

Recommended for you