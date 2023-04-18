One dead in crash on Tucson's southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) — One person has died after rear-ending a truck on Tucson's southeast side on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 2500 block of South PAntano Parkway for a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a blue 1999 GMC Sonoma and a white 2016 Isuzu NRR flat bed truck.
The driver of the Sonoma was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. where he died shortly after. He has been identified as 62-year-old Andrew Martinez.
The driver of the Isuzu was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives learned that the Isuzu was stopped at a red light in the south left turn lane on Pantano Parkway. The GMC ws also traveling south on Pantan Parkway and rear-ended the Isuzu.
Failure to reduce and control speed to avoid a collision by Martinez is a major contributing factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing, and no citations or charged are anticipated.